Adam Levine usually keeps his personal life personal -- but his recent transgressions have made their way into the public eye. According to Instagram model Sumner Stroh, the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to model Behati Prinsloo, cheated on his wife with her and even asked to use her name for his unborn child with Behati.

Sumner took to TikTok to share her details on her relationship with the star, revealing, "I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in 2020- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 23-year old Instagram model went on to share that she eventually ended all communication with Levine, but he came back into her life by sliding in her DMs. "Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life.” The news of Adam's infidelities comes less than a week after he and Behati announced that they were expecting their third child together. In the direct message he sent to Stroh, Adam wrote, "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

As for why she decided to come forward with her story now, Sumner says she "sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid—so here I am.” Adam and his wife have yet to comment on the allegations.

