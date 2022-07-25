It seems like every other day, Elon Musk finds himself in a new scandal. Over the weekend, a report from the Wall Street Journal alleged that the Tesla founder carried out an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The reports claimed that the affair between Shanahan and Musk is what led to her divorce from Brin, leading to a strain between the two tech entrepreneurs.



Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images

According to Musk, this entire narrative is completely false. He responded to the rumors on Twitter on Sunday, claiming that he was just at a dinner with Serget the night prior. Additionally, he claims that he's never spent time with Shanahan on his own. Every time they've seen each other, it has been in public settings, he said.

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he wrote before alleging that he hasn't "had sex in ages."

"WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly. They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs. Just more shortseller fud," he said in a later tweet.