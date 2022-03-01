Florida’s rise in the rap game within the past five years has shifted hip-hop culture entirely. The blistering bass of Soundcloud rap, the boisterous energy, and the rawness of it all propelled a slew of artists coming from the state, specifically South Florida, into the limelight. Ace Hood’s influence might not be easily traced through artists like Kodak Black and YNW Melly but much of the inspiration behind projects like Body Bag and Starvation spoke to shared experiences. The authenticity and hunger in Ace Hood’s music turned him into a beacon of hope for his community, and the motivation in his music often reflected the title of each project.

A few years removed from leaving We The Best records and his dealings with the major labels, Ace Hood is entering a new space. The release of projects like Trust The Process 1 & 2 reflected his newfound journey towards ownership and going independent while 2020’s Mr. Hood was a celebration of his success.

Image provided by Ace Hood

On Friday, Ace Hood shared his latest project, M.I.N.D, which stands for Memories Inside Never Die. It’s a body of work that portrays Ace Hood’s mental and spiritual elevation over the past few years. However, the ethos remains the same. As much as his previous efforts were meant to provide motivation to those facing adversity, M.I.N.D speaks towards healing the trauma from those experiences.

"I think that it’s important that we recognize what it is that we feel. To be able to move through it or heal that experience. Also, I want people to be able to see themselves within these stories and these experiences," Ace Hood told HNHH about M.I.N.D. "If we want new experiences, new things in life, new blessings in our life, I think it’s important to kind of heal those old memories."

As a revered MC whose pen can hardly be questioned, Ace Hood remains just as competitive in the booth as ever. However, M.I.N.D. isn’t solely focused on his penmanship or sharp flows. Songs like “Free” expand beyond rap and toward an electro-pop sound where his songwriting abilities sit at the forefront. “I used to be one foot in, one foot out. I couldn't allow myself to fully live into my liberation, to fully live my truth. I was still balancing trying to say what I think people would like,” he explained of the single. “I wanted to enter a new space and wanted to enter a new sound. I think that’s really what was just happening in my mind. I think that the beat really just spoke to me once I heard it and I wanted to just approach it with openness and honesty.”

We recently caught up with Ace Hood ahead of the release of M.I.N.D, which starts a new series entitled A Hero’s Journey, where he reflected on the newfound space he’s entered creatively and personally, the process of healing past trauma, YNW Melly’s case, and so much more.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

HNHH: What inspired you on M.I.N.D.?

Ace Hood: Oh, man. Really, I think that it’s my journey, man. I think just trusting the process. I think dealing with so much just being independent – so many lessons, so many things that I've learned. I think going to therapy, healing. Doing different things [and] learning so much about myself. Learning so much about my childhood. Learning so much about things that kept me restricted. Processing my thoughts and things that I see in the world, socially. It’s been some time since I actually released music in a project. I wanted to take people through my mind state and through my mindset and speak from a human perspective, on a human level. On what I feel like may be experiences or things that's kept me low level on how I recognize these things, work through these things, and move through these thoughts and ideas. So the title of the EP is Memories Inside Never Die. It's kind of like, I've recognized and healed these particular low-frequency vibrations to be able to walk myself into a new space. If you don't heal these things, if you don't take care of them or pay them some attention, like, the memories inside never die, which they do revisit. It's kind of like just me giving you a human experience of what I went through.

You were talking about a series of projects called The Hero's Journey. Is this part of that series?

It's part of it, yeah. It’s part of it. This is part one, but we’re definitely going on a journey. That's all I’ma say.

What made you go with starting off a new series of projects?

I think it was time. I think my fans have always been with me and supported me every step of the way. I think every time you follow and support somebody, I think you always want to see them elevate and elevate and continue to grow. When I first became an independent artist, I had the whole Trust the Process series out. So literally, that was just me trusting the process, not even knowing what was happening, or what was going on. That's when I was learning about myself and kind of going through this kind of transformation stage, right?

Even when I did my independent journey, I wanted to take people through the present process of what that looked like. Taking you through Trust the Process 1 & 2 to eventually getting into evolving into Mr. Hood. Now, we reached a Mr. Hood, it’s like, where do we move from there? I've always seen this at the ending. I've been working backward because I didn't want to change so fast for the fans. I didn't want to lose them or whatever. I wanted to, gracefully, drop projects to lead them into it. I'm in a new space as a new being. We've arrived at a space where I'm ready. The form that I'm in now, I'm ready to conquer and take back what's mine. I'm ready to stand up in the face of adversity. I'm willing to– everything that I'm owed, man. That's really what this is right now. I think that's what we're about to really display with this project, too. Just really show the talent. Really show the lyricism. Really show the levels. Introducing you to a new form of who I am now.

Image provided by Ace Hood

How do the Starvation and Body Bag mixtape series compare to the mental state you're in now with A Hero's Journey?

Starvation, man. I love the Starvations because they always represented my pain, right? They always represented my pain and my struggle and really represented the things that I was struggling with. What I do love about A Hero's Journey – and just stepping into this new phase because I told myself, “Damn, man, I've always given people my pain.” Now, I feel like I'm in a space where I want to give people my light. That's what this represents. I've arrived in more of a space of liberation because I've always talked about the hardships and hustling and trying to survive and all of this. Now, we're no longer in a space where we have to survive, honestly. I'm in a space where I'm much wiser. I'm financially more literate, in terms of business, in terms of understanding things. I'm much more of a man, much more human. So I think, now, it's important to share my light with my fans of what I've learned on the journey of figuring myself out in the space of survival, in a space of hustling and all of that. I've learned and arrived through a space of like, ‘okay, I've seen what that looks like.’ Now, it's time to go and look at the alternative of what this light and this love and this joy and this universe and this manifestation can look like.

What’s the reception of fans when they're hearing you talk about the light in your journey as opposed to the pain and the struggle?

Well, I think there have been quite a few who've really enjoyed it and appreciated the transition because they understand that there's a difference. That I'm growing and that my music is always – I'm always trying to outdo myself, especially on every project. But I also think that there are those individuals that represent that other part of myself that I no longer, per se, really represent, or really live so much in that space. I think there's those that feel like, ‘okay, cool.’ Like, they don't appreciate it as much because they would rather me go back. There's always gonna be some people that would rather you kind of remain as you are, stay in the frequency that you were on, and continue to service that. I just don't think that's a life lesson. I think that we all grow up and grow beards and grow hair. So I think, the natural law is to continue to grow. For me, knowing that there were people who move with me on a journey, but there was also people who fell off of the journey. Probably just said, “Okay, I'm not comfortable with that direction.” And I think that's cool because we're going into an unknown space. I'm walking into the space where there are endless possibilities here. I rather that space than remain in the space that I've been in and I’ve seen, and I know why they support me. But, I would rather people support me for more true reasons. I just focus my attention on that.

How do you feel this project reflects the current climate of the world following the past two years?

Oh, man, I feel like it speaks directly to the current climate. Whether we talking about COVID, whether we’re talking about the lives that have been lost during that time. I think if we're talking about the emotional frequency that people have been in. I think in a space of just confusion, misunderstanding. Some even in the space of pain. I feel like I've addressed all of that on this particular project. So, I didn't want to stay in that place, but I also wanted to be able to kind of move through that feeling, but remind people of where we are and what we're dealing with. The reality of that. But also, remind you of the resilience that we have as people and how we are more than capable to be able to rise above these things, as well.

How are the new artists in Florida has influenced your work?

I think with what the new artists are doing, I like the rawness. I think that's one of the things that I really like. The rawness, the creativity of what they're doing now. I think that's probably what I appreciate the most is seeing that. I really do appreciate the consistency, too. I'm more of an observer. I feel like what I'm doing is so different so it's not always easy for me to get inspired. I see things and I might think it’s dope, I might think it's cool, but I got this perfectionist idea in my mind. So, sometimes, I challenge myself to the highest level. Sometimes, my really good ideas I think are okay, you know. It's just one of those things. I love the new talent that's coming out. I think it's inspiring me, for sure.

"All the youngins from Broward that are doing it out the city, man, I think it's a real energy boost. It's a real reminder of just the talent that we got in the city and the talent that we got coming out of Florida."

All the youngins from Broward that are doing it out the city, man, I think it's a real energy boost. It's a real reminder of just the talent that we got in the city and the talent that we got coming out of Florida, just in general. It reminds me to stay on my A-game and to always be that pioneer. To kind of continue to push that limit, to give you something that you wouldn't expect to level you up. I think that's the kind of lane that I will play.

As an OG in Florida, especially in Broward County, how have your interactions with the younger artists been?

I got to do better with the interactions in the city. I really be off. I be off on my mountain on my own little thing, but I'm watching ‘em. I'm supporting everyone out of the city. I'm wishing them well, wishing everybody to continue moving, continue prospering. I do think that there will be a time where we actually connect because I'm doing some great things later on in the year – launching labels and stuff like that. I'm definitely gonna be tapping in with new talent and stuff like that as well. Looking to mend some situations in the city and stuff. Bring some real excitement to the city – some unexpected excitement. We going to see.

How do you feel about these new artists in Broward and Florida and how they carry themselves after you’ve passed the torch?

I respect it. I understand that we all got to go through that phase where we’re try to understand the world and understand ourselves and how we play in it all. I'm just kind of letting things take their course. Sometimes, I do look at a lot of things, and I feel like better decisions could be made. People can represent themselves better. I am mindful and I do worry about the message because I got kids in this world also watching this type of stuff, too. But again, I know we all got to have our playtime. We all gotta do what we do. We all gotta learn our lessons. We’re all here for a particular reason and stuff. I kind of just really be in my own lane.

Take me through that creative process of “Free” and how you decided to dive into that electro-pop sound that might not necessarily be in your comfort zone.

How I started creating the project, I didn’t want any labels, any connections. I wanted to create from the freest space possible and not judge myself. Sometimes, when I used to go on record, and what used to happen, is I used to flip flop. I used to be one foot in, one foot out. I couldn't allow myself to fully live into my liberation, to fully live my truth. I was still balancing trying to say what I think people would like. What happened with this, I approached it from a space of like, ‘I'm just gonna speak from the most truthful space in my heart and in my mind.’ I knew it was a new sound. When my homie sent it to me, I just knew it was different. I knew I wanted to approach it differently. I was already in a different space. I had already had different ideas [from] reading a lot of books. I had a lot of ideas but I think that was one of the records to me that really represented what I’m doing and what I’m trying to create. I think working through it sonically, I was emotional about the record, and that’s what really let me know that it was something special. Because I’m in it. While I’m writing, it’s getting emotional, and thinking about it, it was like, ‘This is the world that I could actually imagine. It’s like the deepest part of myself that I’m tapping into. Like, if I could imagine a world where there was actual equality and we could live in a world where I was free from all of this.’ Free from these ideas and free from these restrictions of my skin color and the lack of opportunities for my people that’s still in the hood. So, it’s all of this turmoil that I’m dealing with. I wanted to enter a new space and wanted to enter a new sound. I think that’s really what was just happening in my mind. I think that the beat really just spoke to me once I heard it and I wanted to just approach it with openness and honesty.

How did the treatment for the video come about?

What I wanted to do is show you life and death being that I’m entering this new space. I knew that the sound was so different so I knew it was gonna be for the listener, they were gonna be shocked by what they were hearing because this song is so different from what they normally would hear from me. So, it represented me walking into just this new version of who I am. So I wanted to show death. Being in a time capsule or test table was me showing being unresponsive but experiencing these memories that I’m having in my mind that, as I continue to elevate, I’m always reminded of these low frequencies. They always trying to revisit you to get you to go back to that normal condition. I wanted to show what that looks like and I wanted to show that I was entering a new space mentally, physically. I was stepping into a new form, as well. In the end, they kind of see me come alive there so it’s like a new rebirth, transformed. And from there, we start a new journey.

"Because life and death happen in the mind, too, based upon your thoughts. If you’re thinking low-frequency thoughts, that can be equivalent to death, in terms of addiction and getting closer to these things. It brings you closer to those low-frequency thoughts. But as you continue to heal and all that other stuff, you generate more life thoughts, meaning, bringing opportunities to yourself, manifesting things, love, energy. All of that is life."

Because life and death happen in the mind, too, based upon your thoughts. If you’re thinking low-frequency thoughts, that can be equivalent to death, in terms of addiction and getting closer to these things. It brings you closer to those low-frequency thoughts. But as you continue to heal and all that other stuff, you generate more life thoughts, meaning, bringing opportunities to yourself, manifesting things, love, energy. All of that is life. And death would be the opposite of that. So, that’s also what that represented, too.

Were the scenarios, did you draw those from personal experiences?

Yeah. So, some of these were personal. Like, most of the experiences were personal. Like, there was one that was indirect. These are the things that I experienced growing up and still experienced throughout my life. So, yeah. Definitely wanted to make personal experiences that were true to me which I also felt like speaks to a lot of other people as well.

For sure. I feel like this song, it’s a protest anthem but it’s so infectious that it could easily be a pop record that you hear on Top 40 radio, at the same time.

Yeah, yeah. That’s the plan. That’s the plan, man. Yeah, man. It’s to liberate the people but start with that individual change. Starting with me as the example and the demonstration of that change, so that’s really what it is. I felt like that’s another [reason] why the project is so necessary because it’s almost one of those things that you don’t even know that you need but you need. I think we are all in this space where we are looking for some type of freedom. We’ve all been feeling a little restricted, whether that’s being through the community that we once had or just through traveling or whatever that might look like. In friendships, relationships. Whatever that might be. I think that it’s important, it’s really speaking to the times right now.

Image provided by Ace Hood

Do you feel like you have a bigger social responsibility in terms of addressing these topics and these concerns?

Do I feel a social responsibility? I really think it’s just who I am, man. It’s not so much as a responsibility. It’s really just who I am and why I just feel like it’s necessary and needs to be said because I would want to know. I grew up without a father. You know, I had my step pops but for the most part, traveling and being around the world and stuff really helped raised me and really helped me to see diversity and really understand the world. So, I think, for me, it’s almost like having a superpower and wanting to tell other people about it. It almost feels like that because I think I’ve existed within the worldly dream, but I think existing outside of that in some way is like the most liberating feeling ever. I’m not completely changing, I’m still gon’ meditate and I’m still throwing on 100 chains and go smoke a joint. I’m still involved in it but just recognizing my thoughts and where I am and my experience and how I’m connecting with the experience. It’s just on a healthy level. I’m more mindful of it. Not saying that ‘Oh, I’m totally different from the thing.’ So, it’s not a responsibility, I just feel like it’s my duty, bro. I feel like this is why I was sent here. This is why I was put on this Earth, to do this. Because nobody ever did it for me. I became that mentor that I didn’t have. I just feel like there are so many other Black men as well or people like me or like-minded individuals that feel the same thing that wasn’t given opportunities, that had to fight for what they had, that's good-hearted, that’s willing to give their last to somebody. That’s been taken advantage of. That’s fought through that and never complained. That’s learned lessons and still pushed it forward. Not only for the sake of myself but for the sake of my family and my loved ones.

On “Righteousness” you say “On the low, I’m with my tribe, I’m gettin’ rich as f**k.” Through the journey of buildingWe the Bestwith DJ Khaled to coming into your own as an independent artist who is about to launch a label, what’s the significance of that line in relation to your career?

It’s because of ownership. That’s a hint towards ownership. I’ve given so much of my power away and I think being with that major label, I did that. You know, my ideas and stuff. I really didn’t have a true say so in some of the decisions and stuff so I think that having that independence, for me, is the richness in and of itself. To make a decision of, ‘I don’t want to do that. I would like to do that. I want to be involved in that. That really aligns with me.’ As opposed to somebody else making that decision. Even in terms of my systems, everything coming back to me. Owning my own publishing company. Having residual income. Being able to leverage deals in situations to the benefit of myself so that’s what I’m speaking towards. I’ve made money in the past but true ownership, there’s nothing like that.

"I’ve given so much of my power away and I think being with that major label, I did that. You know, my ideas and stuff. I really didn’t have a true say so in some of the decisions."

I just want to pivot away to one of your ventures outside of music which was your duties hosting the YNW Melly podcast. How did you end up connecting with Spotify to do the podcast?

Spotify, man, I’ve done work with them in the past. Spotify reached out which, to me, I was super interested in because I was already leaning into doing more narration and acting and stuff like that so I’m branching off into that form of my career. I wanted to tap into doing voice-overs and all that stuff. I’m very good at it. I wanted to test the waters with it, and I think that the YNW situation was suiting. Because YNW obviously – me being a pioneer for the city and just coming out of Florida, and still having a voice who I feel like people respect and still got love for, I think it made sense for me to speak on the situation or at least be able to narrate that. He’s from Florida. He grew up in Gifford, Florida. He ended up catching a whole case in Broward. Literally, [he] caught the case where I used to live at out there in Miramar, out west. So, it’s just all crazy how the pieces all connect. In terms of the studio that he was at, they were also my people that I knew and stuff. For me, it was just full circle and it really just made sense for me to just shed light on the situation. And being a Black man, I know what that’s like. I know having success at a young age and being the one and knowing like how people may look at you and receive you once you do have that happen. That’s what really led to that.

"I wanted to tap into doing voice-overs and all that stuff. I’m very good at it. I wanted to test the waters with it, and I think that the YNW [Melly] situation was suiting. Because YNW obviously – me being a pioneer for the city and just coming out of Florida, and still having a voice who I feel like people respect and still got love for, I think it made sense for me to speak on the situation or at least be able to narrate [the podcast]."

What was your biggest takeaway from doing the podcast? Whether just in terms of your own appreciation for narration or even just his situation.

I think the biggest takeaway that I got from that is, I think it’s unfortunate how we get ourselves in these situations. I think seeing how a young Black male who has all the potential in the world to do something special is hindered by a situation like this. I think that was the most unfortunate situation. Just seeing that people lost their lives behind this. I just feel like I see that too often. It’s become normalized which isn’t cool. But I’ve seen the same thing happen plenty of times. And I just think it’s all crazy. For him to be on trial, for what’s happening right now. What they say went down – all of that is just crazy. I think that’s gotta be the most unfortunate thing about it and the fact that people lost their lives, for one. And that – I don’t know man. I got a lot of thoughts about that situation. Lack of resources. We really struggle in our community, for not having proper resources and the proper support and stuff like that so we kind of get raised by the streets and by other people and by environments that don’t necessarily mean us any well so I think that’s also unfortunate, but that’s a different story.

How do you feel Melly’s story speaks to a wider issue in Florida, and maybe even in America?

Oh yeah, man. I mean there’s a lot of young men, young women, growing up in broken homes and broken families. I will just say that it’s unfortunate. That’s what I say. I think that there is a larger issue in our community with just no real guidance. I don’t know. You’re dealing with inferiority. You’re dealing with police injustice in our communities. The odds are really stacked against us. So, I think that’s the larger thing that’s happening in Florida and communities and stuff and Black-on-Black murders and other people, these youngins’ killing each other. I think that’s a huge issue.

Mr. Hood felt like a triumphant body of work for yourself. What do you hope fans take away from M.I.N.D?

That we are not our experiences, for one. I think that it’s important that we recognize what it is that we feel. To be able to move through it or heal that experience. Also, I want people to be able to see themselves within these stories and these experiences. I think I want people to create dialogue outside of this. I think I want people to recognize the power in themselves, and also be willing to be courageous enough to take their power back in whatever way that looks like. And I think that if we don’t heal these memories or we don’t figure out a way to be able to like clear these memories out or come to terms or create some type of healthy boundary with the memory, I think that those memories never will die, which means the experience in our mind or our body will continue to be in charge if we don’t heal those memories. If we want new experiences, new things in life, new blessings in our life, I think it’s important to kind of heal those old memories.

Image provided by Ace Hood

From your early days with songs like “Hustle Hard” and “Bugatti” just dominating the clubs, what was your favorite memory from your come up?

“Bugatti,” I think creating the record, being in the studio with Super Future. Everybody getting the energy of the record. Khaled, his high-level of excitement about the record, and the way he gassed me up about the record. I think that was very special, at that time, that moment. I think just for what the record did. The record took me, even more, around the world. I think for us to be able to perform on big stages, Summer Jams. At the biggest events. B.E.T Hip-Hop Awards, all that type of sh*t. It was just all legendary. All, all legendary man. I’m grateful for the experience. That sh*t was just super lit. Super, super, super f**king lit.

"'Bugatti,' I think creating the record, being in the studio with Super Future. Everybody getting the energy of the record. Khaled, his high-level of excitement about the record, and the way he gassed me up about the record."

The final question I have for you – we’ve talked about your healing process and how that journey has manifested into M.I.N.D. but I wanted to know if your legacy and what you leave behind in the game, especially in the competitive nature of rap, is something that’s on your mind when you’re in the booth these days?

Hell yeah. And this is a part of that legacy that we’re living in now. It’s like to show people my creativity, to show them my skill level because I’m working at a high level. I feel like now is my time. I’ve had experiences and I’ve told people that the best for me is yet to come. Like, we’re now entering the space where people are about to really receive some of the greatest music they’ve ever received from me. Because of just the mindset and the state that I’m in, on all levels. We touching all bases. High frequency, all frequencies. We touching it because we can exist in them all. Right now, hell yeah, every time I’m in that booth I’m thinking about my legacy. I’m thinking about, for one, standing on integrity and always thinking about how I want to be remembered. I want my music to be timeless. I want these records to be able to be played 5, 10, 8-9, 20 years from now.

If you feel restricted or you feelin’ a way, I could put on “Free.” I feel like I need a little energy, I can put on “Hustle Hard.” If I feel like I just want to live in my glory, I feel like I want to just whatever, I put on “We Ball.” We have so many joints. There’s so many languages that we can speak to on a human level. Whether that’s marriage, whether that’s on a human level, whether that’s being a father, being a man, my philosophy. Showing that totality is what people gon’ get moving forward but for me, hell yeah man. I’m thinking about generational wealth when I’m in the booth. I’m thinking about what I’m building, I’m thinking about my businesses and thinking about me and my wife’s legacy. I’m thinking about how I want to see the world. I’m thinking about all of that. The things that I want to put in the community, the buildings that I want to build. The community centers that I want to build. The health centers that I want to build. I’m thinking about all that while I’m locked in because that’s the driving force. That’s what we’re pushing for. So, hell yeah. 110%. And a competitive aspect of life, can’t nobody f**k with me when it comes to penmanship. And me, I’ma show them through action. We ain’t gotta talk about it. That’s it, dawg [laughs]. Straight up.