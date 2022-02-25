Ace Hood Is Back With "M.I.N.D" Project

Ace Hood is a pioneering figure of Florida's rap scene, specifically in Broward County. His rise alongside DJ Khaled and building the We The Best empire has led him to the independent path that he's currently on, dishing out plenty of quality records that showcase just how strong his penmanship is.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest project, M.I.N.D, which stands for Memories Inside Never Die. The 10-song body of work showcases Ace Hood's range, like on "Free" where he takes on a more dance-friendly record without compromising his pen. M.I.N.D. doesn't boast many features but Killer Mike does appear on the song, "Greatness."

Check out the latest project from Ace Hood below and sound off with your favorite track in the comments.