Ahead of the new Kardashian show set to premiere on April 14 on Hulu TV show, the Kardashian family is sitting down with Robin Roberts on ABC. The interview is set to air on April 6.

In the preview, it looks like Kim Kardashian will talk about her relationship with Kanye West, Khloe dishes on Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney will talk about her engagement with Travis Barker. Kris Jenner will also appear on the show, but it's unknown what she will discuss. During the highlight reel, Robin asks Kim, "How have you leaned on your family through your divorce with Kanye?" Kim filed for divorce from West last year and is now legally single, despite the artist publically harassing her for weeks.

Kim is also shown telling Roberts, "It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private." Kim details that she still feels the need to earn respect from others. The mogul will also discuss her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. Davidson started dating Kim back in October of last year and has also been subjected to a wave of insults and threats from Ye.

Khloe also appears in the reel, giving a few details on her current relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson. "Tristan, where do things stand? How are you doing", Roberts asked Khloe. As of now, Khloe is done with Thompson, who has publically cheated on her multiple times.

ABC News' primetime special with the Kardashians is set to air on April 6 at 8 p.m ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

