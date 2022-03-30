One thing is for sure and two things are for certain: Lamar Odom is going to use any opportunity to talk about his love for Khloé Kardashian. The former NBA star has been candid about his road to recovery since his near-death overdose years ago, and he has made it clear that if he had the opportunity to change some of his behaviors, he would.

Odom and Kardashian's marriage has been over for some years, but since their split, the basketball icon has repeatedly taken to social media or interviews to pine over his ex. He has returned once again, but this time, he is using Will Smith and Chris Rock's controversy to praise defending one's wife.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"He loves his wife. I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins," wrote Odom. "I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife. That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock, would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain."

"Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married," he added. Odom called for this to be a "teaching moment" where people should learn about setting boundaries, being humble, and forgiving one another.

Read through Lamar Odom's post in its entirety below.