Lamar Odom remains hopeful that life will bring him and his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, back together. For the past few weeks, the professional basketball player has been competing in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but as TMZ reports, he was given the boot, along with Todd Bridges, during a double-elimination episode.

During his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Odom was asked if he had anything he'd like to say to the mother of one, to which he responded, "I miss you, and I hope I get to see you soon."

Kardashian and the 42-year-old were together from 2009 to 2016 and had a rollercoaster of a relationship that was only exacerbated by the latter's drug abuse. Since their split, he has made it known that he "has deep regrets and would like a redo" on their union if that were an option.

If you've been keeping up with this season of CBB, you may have heard Odom talking about Kardashian to other houseguests, including Todrick Hall. "I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt about my ex-wife last night I wish I could take that time back. I miss her so much," he told the singer and choreographer on an earlier episode.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While in the house, not only did the New Yorker have time to reflect on how much he misses his ex, but he also found a new sober buddy in Bridges. "Todd has been sober for 33 years now, so I asked him to be my sober coach," Odom shared.

"That is why I joined the Celebrity Big Brother cast because sobriety is really important to me at this point in my life," he went on, adding that he's been sober for seven years.

Do you think that Khloé Kardashian should give Lamar Odom another shot? Drop a comment below and let us know.

[Via]