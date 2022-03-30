Blac Chyna was the talk of the internet earlier today as she took to Twitter with some interesting remarks about her current situation. The social media star claimed that she would be getting rid of her cars due to a morality conflict, all while claiming that the likes of Rob Kardashian and Tyga do not pay child support.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA," Chyna wrote. "Single no support child support."

Tyga was quick to react to these remarks, saying "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol." Even Rob Kardashian had to set the record straight as he echoed similar sentiments. "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school," Rob began. "I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Who would I pay child support lol."









It didn't take long for these comments to reach social media, particularly Twitter. In fact, it felt like the whole app was taking the fathers' side here, as it was revealed that Chyna only sees her kids for two out of seven days per week. In the tweets below, you can see plenty of shots taken against Chyna, and overall, the commentary was quite hilarious.

