Despite reportedly turning down a historic contract from the Packers, last week, Aaron Rodgers is finally back in Green Bay after reaching a contract agreement that will at least keep him in place through 2021. After practicing with the team, Saturday, Rodgers says he's currently "100%" all in."

"It's the best feeling," Rodgers said. "It was a little strange, I think, Day 1 just because I was gone for the entire offseason and contemplated my own future and the possibility of playing somewhere else as well. But when I'm back here, I'm 100 percent all in."



Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Rodgers' return to Green Bay was from far from a guarantee. Earlier this year, he opted not to participate in OTAs or training camp, reportedly in the hopes that he would be traded.

"You know me, you know what I'm all about," he continued. "I love my teammates. I love competing. I do love practice. I love to go out and give it to the young corner when I can, get after these guys, talk a little smack, especially with a new D-coordinator in here, we've got to let him know how it goes around here. It's good to be back."

The Packers' first preseason game will be against the Houston Texans on August 14th.

[Via]