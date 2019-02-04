Green Bay
- SportsAaron Rodgers To The Titans Rumors Ramp Up Following Playoff ExitAaron Rodgers is thinking about his future right now.By Marc Griffin
- SportsAaron Rodgers Says He's "100% All In" On Packers After Team PracticeAaron Rodgers says he is "all in" on the Packers after practicing with the team.By Cole Blake
- SportsPackers President Calls Aaron Rodgers A "Complicated Fella" Amid Trade RumorsPackers President Mark Murphy called Aaron Rodgers a "complicated fella," reigniting trade rumors.By Cole Blake
- SportsDavante Adams Admits He'll Do "Extra Thinking" On Packers Future If Aaron Rodgers LeavesDavante Adams says he'd have to "do some extra thinking" on his future in Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers leaves. By Cole Blake
- SportsPackers HC Matt LaFleur Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Trade RumorsMatt LaFleur has responded to reports that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.By Cole Blake
- SportsAaron Rodgers Slammed By Cris Carter Over Matt LaFleur RumorsCarter is sick of hearing about Rodgers and his problems.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrett Favre Hails Aaron Rodgers "The Best Player In The Game"Rodgers has been facing a ton of criticism lately.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers Calls Negative Story A "Smear Attack" From "Bitter Players"The Packers quarterback has been under attack as of late.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike McCarthy Upset With How Green Bay Packers Fired HimMcCarthy was fired in the middle of the season after a bad game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJordy Nelson Defends Aaron Rodgers From Recent CriticismRodgers is being ripped on by former teammates.
By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers Won't Have To Undergo Knee SurgeryRodgers suffered a knee injury in the first game of the season.By Alexander Cole