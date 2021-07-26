Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been in desperate need of couple's counseling over the past few months. Ever since the Packers decided to choose Jordan Love with their first-round pick in 2020, Rodgers has been upset with the franchise, and things reached their climax just a few months ago after losing the NFC Championship Game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers' plan was to get traded from the Packers and to hold out from training camp for as long as possible. The Packers made it clear they want to keep Rodgers long-term although the quarterback continued to be stubborn even despite being offered the richest contract in the NFL.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Today, it was reported that Rodgers would be coming back to the Packers and that he would be playing Week 1. Now, a new report from Adam Schefter details how the Packers have now restructured Rodgers' contract. Essentially, the 2023 season will be voided on Rodgers' deal, and there are now new stipulations that allow Rodgers to leave at the end of the 2021 season if he is still unhappy with the organization. This means Rodgers is set up to play one more season with the Packers before going off somewhere else.

If Rodgers and the Packers win a Super Bowl this year, the expectation is that he would come back in 2022, although if the team is a failure, you can pretty well bank on him requesting a trade, which is a demand the Packers would be respectful of.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news from the NFL world.