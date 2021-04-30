With Aaron Rodgers reportedly requesting a trade out of Green Bay, it shouldn't be surprising that some Packers fans are freaking out about their future. Rodgers has been pivotal to the team's success and without him on the roster, there is no telling how well they will do on the offensive end. In fact, Rodgers has reportedly said goodbye to some of his teammates which leads even more credence to the concept that Rodgers will be on his way out of Wisconsin.

Now, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that should the Packers not trade him, Rodgers might just call it a career. If he does this, he would have to re-pay upwards of $23 million worth of bonuses. While this is certainly a huge downside to retirement, it seems like he would rather give up a small fortune than go back to Green Bay.

Needless to say, these last two days have been incredibly dramatic for the Packers organization. The team's GM has reiterated that Rodgers will not be moved, which puts Rodgers and the franchise in a stalemate. It's a situation no one expected just 48 hours ago and if you're a fan, you can't help but be a bit upset.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this saga.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images