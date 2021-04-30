Yesterday was very stressful if you are a Green Bay Packers fan. Just hours before the NFL draft started, there were reports that Aaron Rodgers was no longer happy with the Packers organization and had even requested a trade. These rumors were quite shocking to fans and there were even reports that the San Francisco 49ers almost landed a deal to get him. From there, it was made evident that Rodgers was also looking to go to either the Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers have responded to these rumors and they are standing firm on their convictions. Team General Manager Brian Gutekunst has officially stated "We're not going to trade Aaron."

We've certainly seen similar stories play out before, so it wouldn't be extremely surprising if they went back on their word and traded Rodgers anyway. For now, it appears as though the team believes they can resolve this dispute but if Rodgers sticks to his alleged plans of leaving Wisconsin, then the Packers might have no choice.

Details surrounding this story continue to develop so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images