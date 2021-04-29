Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history although, over the last few years, the Green Bay Packers have disrespected him on numerous occasions. From refusing to give him weapons to drafting his replacement back in 2020, Rodgers hasn't exactly been given many reasons to stay in Green Bay. All of this was exacerbated on Thursday when Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers wants out of Wisconsin and has demanded a trade.

More details have surfaced, with some reporting that the San Francisco 49ers offered a huge trade package for Rodgers but the Packers refused. Now, Pro Football Talk is reporting that Rodgers wanted to go to San Francisco and was even asking the Packers to accept the deal. According to PFT, Rodgers would also be interested in playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

All of this news has come as a bombshell to the NFL who is going through the NFL Draft tonight. The draft is always an event that comes with a lot of trades and this year, it should be no exception. If the Packers do decide to trade Rodgers, we can only imagine what kind of reaction there will be.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images