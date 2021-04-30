These last 24 hours have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Packers fans and even some of the team's players. This is all because reports have begun to surface stating that quarterback Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to be on the team. After years of grievances, it feels like things have reached a boiling point and now, Rodgers would like to leave and finish his career elsewhere. While the Packers have no intentions of trading the QB, it seems like they might have no choice.

According to the latest report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers has even reached out to some of his teammates, where he told them that he intends on leaving the team. This is perhaps the most dramatic turn of the entire saga as now, Rodgers is looking to give his own teammates some insight on what is going down.

There is still a chance that the relationship could be repaired although with Rodgers' window closing, it shouldn't be a surprise that he wants to go elsewhere if he feels like it will give him the best chance at going out and winning himself a second Super Bowl title.

Let us know where you think Rodgers should go, in the comments below.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images