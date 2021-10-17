Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went at it with Bears' fans at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, after rushing for a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to give his team a 24-14 win.

"I own you, all my f—— life, I still own you, I still own you," Rodgers yelled at the crowd.

As for why he did it he explained after the game: "Sometimes. you black out on the field — in a good way. I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double-bird. So I'm not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next."



Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has backed up his words in Chicago throughout his career, going 21-5 against the Bears during his illustrious 17-years in the league. In those games, Rodgers boasts a 57-10 touchdown-interception ratio. His 21 wins against the organization are his most wins against any opponent.

Rodgers finished the matchup, Sunday, with 195 yards and three total touchdowns.

The three-time NFL MVP and the Packers will face off against the Bears again on December 12th in Green Bay.

Check out Rodgers' touchdown below.

