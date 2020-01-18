Aaron Carter has been publicly spiralling for some time now. He would tell you otherwise, but his tweets speak for themselves. He has been constantly sparring with his followers as he denies being on drugs despite them pointing out his erratic behaviour and gaunt appearance. His siblings - including Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter - have also filed restraining orders against him after he publicly accused them of sexual assaulting him as a child. Amidst all these bizarre stories, Carter has also established a relationship with Adam 22 and become a recurring guest on "No Jumper".

Well, today you might have seen that Aaron Carter's name was back in the trending topics tab on Twitter. It's hard to follow everything that goes on in the whirlwind of Carter's life, so let me break it down for you. Carter has been selling custom tie-dye hoodies on his website for $100 a pop, capitalizing on the current fashion trend. In order to promote these pieces - which customers have tweeted about not receiving nor being refunded for - Aaron tweeted out a link to the webstore along with what seemed to be intended as an inspirational message. "two lions at war can reach an understanding. I have my lions den, you have yours," he wrote. He attached a photo that depicted this aphorism, but he apparently sourced it from the Internet without consulting the artist who produced the image. The image of a black lion and white lion butting heads was made by digital artist, Jonas Jödicke, who is famous as JoJoes Arts for selling his work on Etsy.

Jödicke caught wind of Carter using his work to promote his own business and called him out for it on Twitter. "Hey @aaroncarter.. You are using my artwork to promote your merchandise. I have not given you permission to do so. My art is being commercially exploited by people on a daily basis. We artists have rights, too!" Despite Jödicke sending this mild message, Carter fired back with insults. "You should've taken it as a compliment dick," Carter typed. "a fan of mine sent this to me. oh here they go again, the answer is No this image has been made public and im using it to promote my clothing line aaroncarter.com guess i'll see you in small claims court FUCKERY."

Jödicke responded that he will, in fact, pursue legal action against Carter. He has also since spoken to Forbes about the incident.