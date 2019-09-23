Aaron Carter has been making some very disturbing claims on social media recently. He first accused his late sister, who died in 2012, of having raped him from the ages of 10 to 13 when she was off her medication for bipolar disorder. He then sent out many tweets alleging that his Backstreet Boy brother, Nick, had raped Melissa Schuman when she was 18. In the midst of all this, Nick Carter made a statement explaining that he and his sister, Angel, felt compelled to get a restraining order against Aaron. Nick said Aaron had threatened to kill his wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child, although Aaron has denied these claims.

Last night, Aaron took to Instagram to make another accusation against his brother. Aaron shared a clip from the 2006 reality show following his family, The House of Carters, that showed Nick being violent with Aaron. In the caption, Aaron sought the FBI's assistance in investigating his brother for the rape of a 91-year-old woman named Mildred. Mildred was apparently on hospice and being taken care of by Aaron and Nick's mother. Aaron did not specify when the incident took place.

Aaron later tweeted out a memo pad message that requested for "everyone to please leave [him] alone and let the legal system do their thing."