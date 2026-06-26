R2D2 - Song by Honor Roll (Swavay, Wynne, Reuben Vincent, Kai Ca$h, Niko Brim, Chris Patrick, Ben Reilly, & Marco Plus)

Nyla Symone's Honor Roll just put out a posse cut with Swavay, Wynne, Reuben Vincent, Kai Ca$h, Niko Brim, Chris Patrick, Ben Reilly, & Marco Plus.

Nyla Symone's Honor Roll is in full swing, and on Thursday, they dropped off the posse cut of the year. The new song is called "R2D2" (Ready to Die Again). As you will hear, the song features a plethora of artists. This includes Swavay, Wynne, Reuben Vincent, Kai Ca$h, Niko Brim, Chris Patrick, Ben Reilly, & Marco Plus. Overall, these artists all get their verses in, and it makes for a fantastic blending of styles. The beat switch in the track is nasty, in the best way possible. These artists have solid chemistry, and the concept of the track alone should be enough for rap fans to tap in.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!