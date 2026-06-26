R2D2 - Song by Honor Roll (Swavay, Wynne, Reuben Vincent, Kai Ca$h, Niko Brim, Chris Patrick, Ben Reilly, & Marco Plus)

Nyla Symone's Honor Roll is in full swing, and on Thursday, they dropped off the posse cut of the year. The new song is called "R2D2" (Ready to Die Again). As you will hear, the song features a plethora of artists. This includes Swavay, Wynne, Reuben Vincent, Kai Ca$h, Niko Brim, Chris Patrick, Ben Reilly, & Marco Plus. Overall, these artists all get their verses in, and it makes for a fantastic blending of styles. The beat switch in the track is nasty, in the best way possible. These artists have solid chemistry, and the concept of the track alone should be enough for rap fans to tap in.
Release Date: June 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A