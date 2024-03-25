Niko Brim Provides All Sorts Of Colorful Sounds To "HUES"

With New York's rich roots in hip-hop, there are so many corners of the state that are jam packed with talent. Everyone seems to be on their own wavelength especially with subgenres of all kinds in the Northeastern state alone. Niko Brim is combining various soundscapes on his latest project HUES. A Mt. Vernon native, the underground multi-talent has been very quiet since his sophomore project A Thousand Pictures: Book Two.

That was a sequel to the project of the same Book One, but this latest offering deviates from that series entirely. This project is also being referred to as HUES VOL. 1, so it is possible this will be another new series. Niko Brim appropriately titled this project, as the beats are all unique shades of East Coast hip-hop. There's boom-bap, a little bit of trap, as well as some soulful cuts thrown in for good measure.

Listen To HUES By Niko Brim

Up until the album's release, Niko put out four singles. Those included "SOUTHSIDE SUNDAYZ," "MARLEYS," "4DACOMPANY," and "CUT THE LIGHTS." For hardcore Niko fans, this is old news to them. The EVEN platform has been a trending website for artists looking to connect more with audiences, make more money from their music, and offer exclusive content. Niko put HUES on the site back on the first of December and now its seeing a wide release.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, HUES, by Niko Brim? Is this his best project to date, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the best guest performance on the record? Do you think he should drop more often, or was this long gap not a bother to you?

HUES Tracklist:

SPIRIT SOUTHSIDE SUNDAYZ MARLEYS 4DACOMPANY with K Wales, Kai Ca$h MAKE IT HOME - INTERLUDE HONEY with LARA' CUT THE LIGHTS with Heather Victoria CHANGE KEY OF LIFE DIE A LEGEND with Cory Gunz THE MAN - INTERLUDE 280 BENZ with Iman Nunez HUEMAN

