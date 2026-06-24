First Round Draft Pick - Song by HoodRich Pablo Juan

In honor of the NBA Draft, HoodRich Pablo Juan delivered a video single where he fantasizes about being the "First Round Draft Pick."

HoodRich Pablo Juan has returned with an energetic new video single, "First Round Draft Pick." The track will be hitting streaming services on Friday, although fans on YouTube can listen right now. Based on the name of the song, you can probably guess the subject matter. In the music video, the artist fantasizes about being drafted into the NBA. This was good timing for the song, as the NBA Draft officially went down last night. With the first overall pick, the Washington Wizards went with AJ Dybantsa, which was expected.

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