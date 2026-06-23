Benzino Hit With Speeding And Drug Charges In Georgia

Benzino was arrested in Crisp County, Georgia a couple of weeks ago after being stopped by police for speeding in a 70 zone.

The report alleges that Benzino was clocked for having an invalid driver's license. At the time of the stop, Benzino said that the license was invalid due to child support issues. However, when cops ran the license, it was revealed that it was invalid for a whole host of infractions.

In an incident report from the Arabi Police Department, it was revealed that Benzino was arrested for speeding and drug possession back on June 9. According to WALB News 10 , the hip-hop media legend was driving through Crisp County, Georgia, when he was stopped on Interstate 75 for allegedly going 91 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!