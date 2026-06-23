Benzino Hit With Speeding And Drug Charges In Georgia

In an incident report from the Arabi Police Department, it was revealed that Benzino was arrested for speeding and drug possession back on June 9. According to WALB News 10, the hip-hop media legend was driving through Crisp County, Georgia, when he was stopped on Interstate 75 for allegedly going 91 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.
The report alleges that Benzino was clocked for having an invalid driver's license. At the time of the stop, Benzino said that the license was invalid due to child support issues. However, when cops ran the license, it was revealed that it was invalid for a whole host of infractions.
During the stop, officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Benzino admitted to it and helped officers locate a bag in the driver's side door. A second bag was subsequently found next to a passenger, Ruth Lewis, who claimed the drugs were hers.
Benzino Arrested
Benzino and Lewis were eventually arrested and transported to Crisp County Jail. They were subsequently booked on speeding and drug charges. Furthermore, Benzino was charged with driving without a valid license.
Furthermore, Ashley Bell, the owner of the car, was charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle. In-depth court records are currently not available.
This remains a developing story, and we will be sure to update you as soon as there is additional information.