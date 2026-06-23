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Benzino Hit With Speeding And Drug Charges In Georgia
Benzino was arrested in Crisp County, Georgia a couple of weeks ago after being stopped by police for speeding in a 70 zone.
By
Alexander Cole
June 23, 2026