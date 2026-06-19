On The Low - Song by YG featuring Tyler, the Creator

YG has dropped off his new album "The Gentlemen's Club," and it comes with a collaboration with Tyler, the Creator.

YG is a beloved West Coast artist with numerous big hits to his name. The same thing can be said of Tyler, the Creator, even if they operate within very different lanes. On Friday, they teamed up for the song, "On The Low," off YG's latest album, The Gentlemen's Club. This song is a lot of fun, as it features YG whispering on the beat. It's a fun concept, although he eventually speaks up a bit, with Tyler doing the same thing. Musically, these two have chemistry, and this is definitely a collab we can see ourselves coming back to.

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