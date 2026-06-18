LeBron James Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing He Wants His Partner To Work

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, have been going strong for decades. The two had a child together at a young age, and since that time, they have stood by each other's sides.

Now, some internet users are questioning their dynamic. This is all thanks to LeBron's recent appearance on a podcast, where he explained what he looks for in a woman. In fact, the NBA superstar revealed that he could not date a stay-at-home partner.

“Coming home every day and seeing someone sitting on the couch just chilling wouldn’t float for me," he explained.

LeBron James On What He Wants In A Woman

Immediately, internet users began debating what he truly meant by all of this. For instance, some felt a bit slighted considering he failed to mention that housework and taking care of children are labor. However, others interpreted his comments more charitably. One explanation is that LeBron is talking about people who don't do anything during the day. Instead, they just sit on the couch and watch Netflix without getting up to exercise or take care of themselves.

Given LeBron's status as a billionaire, his comments are being scrutinized further. Some are even making the argument that he should be paying for childcare and housekeeping to lessen the burden on his spouse. Meanwhile, others have mentioned that this is bottom-of-the-barrel discourse for LeBron to engage in, considering he is married. Why talk about the dating market when you're not in it?

Social Media Weighs In