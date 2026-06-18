LeBron James Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing He Wants His Partner To Work

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
LeBron James recently offered up his own version of dating discourse, and now, the entire internet is talking.

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, have been going strong for decades. The two had a child together at a young age, and since that time, they have stood by each other's sides.

Now, some internet users are questioning their dynamic. This is all thanks to LeBron's recent appearance on a podcast, where he explained what he looks for in a woman. In fact, the NBA superstar revealed that he could not date a stay-at-home partner.

“Coming home every day and seeing someone sitting on the couch just chilling wouldn’t float for me," he explained.

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LeBron James On What He Wants In A Woman

Immediately, internet users began debating what he truly meant by all of this. For instance, some felt a bit slighted considering he failed to mention that housework and taking care of children are labor. However, others interpreted his comments more charitably. One explanation is that LeBron is talking about people who don't do anything during the day. Instead, they just sit on the couch and watch Netflix without getting up to exercise or take care of themselves.

Given LeBron's status as a billionaire, his comments are being scrutinized further. Some are even making the argument that he should be paying for childcare and housekeeping to lessen the burden on his spouse. Meanwhile, others have mentioned that this is bottom-of-the-barrel discourse for LeBron to engage in, considering he is married. Why talk about the dating market when you're not in it?

Social Media Weighs In

Ultimately, podcast mics have done more harm than good for society. These kinds of debates only create further divides online, and many feel as though LeBron should know better. Either way, LeBron might have some explaining to do at home.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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