Million Dollar Minion - Song by Yeat

Minions & Monsters is going to be coming out on July 1, and that is a big deal for the movie industry, given just how popular the Minions franchise is. The soundtrack is slowly being rolled out, and once again, Yeat is going to be a part of it. He came through with the song "Rich Minion" for the film Minions: The Rise of Gru. Now, he is back for Minions & Monsters with his song, "Million Dollar Minion." Overall, this is a pretty typical effort from Yeat. A paint-by-numbers track, if you will, just with a few Minions references sprinkled into the mix. This is not a bad thing, although if the subject matter doesn't interest you, then you're probably going to skip this altogether.
Release Date: June 18, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Minions & Monsters Soundtrack
Quotable Lyrics from Million Dollar Minion
Ri-ridin' 'round, sat in the truck, in the Bentley truck
Ridin' 'round, sat in the Bentley truck (Ooh)
Not on my side nobody went next to hеr, harder the shh— (Ooh)
Ooh, cut it up with my Minions (Ayy), filet mignon (Ayy)