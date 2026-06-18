Million Dollar Minion - Song by Yeat

Yeat has become the Minions guy lately, and for good reason. Whenever a new movie comes around, he drops a new song.

Minions & Monsters is going to be coming out on July 1, and that is a big deal for the movie industry, given just how popular the Minions franchise is. The soundtrack is slowly being rolled out, and once again, Yeat is going to be a part of it. He came through with the song "Rich Minion" for the film Minions: The Rise of Gru. Now, he is back for Minions & Monsters with his song, "Million Dollar Minion." Overall, this is a pretty typical effort from Yeat. A paint-by-numbers track, if you will, just with a few Minions references sprinkled into the mix. This is not a bad thing, although if the subject matter doesn't interest you, then you're probably going to skip this altogether.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!