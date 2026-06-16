The GRAMMYs Unveil Five New Categories For 2027

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The GRAMMYs are looking to expand the awards next year with five new categories that will give more genres more shine.

Over the decades, The GRAMMYs have come under fire for a lack of diversity when it comes to their categories. Furthermore, the awards body has also gotten flak for televising some awards and keeping others for before the big show.

The lack of hip-hop representation has certainly been a problem since the inception of the rap categories. Fans have been upset with past winners, exclusions, and even some of the nominees. Having said that, it does appear as though the GRAMMYs are improving their reputation, little by little.

Meanwhile, going into 2027, it would appear as though the GRAMMYs are interested in expanding the number of categories. In fact, according to Pop Base, The GRAMMYs will have five new categories next year. These categories will encompass genres like pop, Asian pop, Latin music, R&B, and even Folk.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

The GRAMMYs Make Some Additions

The New Categories:

  • Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
  • Best Latin Song
  • Best Asian Pop Music Performance
  • Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
  • Best Traditional Folk Album

These five categories are certainly interesting, especially when you consider how three of them are in the performance category. Meanwhile, the folk crowd will be happy to get a category dedicated to traditional Folk albums, which is a genre we imagine oftentimes gets overlooked.

If you were hoping for new categories centered around hip-hop, you are going to be disappointed with these latest updates. Having said that, this is still a good foundation to build off of for future years.

Whether or not the GRAMMYs continue to introduce new categories in 2028 and beyond, still very much remains to be seen.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Christopher Polk / gettyimages Reviews Mac Miller's "The Divine Feminine" (Review)
News Blackbear Gets Tinashe For Their New Banger "Up In This"
Jean Baptiste Lacroix & Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Music Roddy Ricch & The Weeknd Lead 2020 AMA Nominations
Comments 0