Pissed Me Off - Song by 1900Rugrat

1900Rugrat's viral freestyle just a couple of years ago turned him into an overnight star of sorts. However, when you reach that kind of stardom, it becomes difficult to sustain the success. Despite this, 1900Rugrat has been putting in the work, and it shows in the music. With each new project, it sounds as though 1900Rugrat is eager to take risks and experiment with instrumentals that complement his energetic voice. On his new song "Pissed Me Off," the artist delivers a high-octane track with marching band horns that create a cinematic experience. It also helps that the jailbreak music video adds a whole new context to the song.
Release Date: June 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Pissed Me Off
Twenty-four hours, shackles on my ankles
In that dirty-ass van, that bitch smell stanky
They say that money come with problems, I had more 'fore I was famous
The music all I need, I really cut off all my fingers