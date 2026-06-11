Pissed Me Off - Song by 1900Rugrat

1900Rugrat has been leveling up his sound over the past couple of years, and on "Pissed Me Off," he shows his progression.

1900Rugrat's viral freestyle just a couple of years ago turned him into an overnight star of sorts. However, when you reach that kind of stardom, it becomes difficult to sustain the success. Despite this, 1900Rugrat has been putting in the work, and it shows in the music. With each new project, it sounds as though 1900Rugrat is eager to take risks and experiment with instrumentals that complement his energetic voice. On his new song "Pissed Me Off," the artist delivers a high-octane track with marching band horns that create a cinematic experience. It also helps that the jailbreak music video adds a whole new context to the song.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!