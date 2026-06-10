GoldLink Addresses His Infamous Mac Miller Comments In New Freestyle

BY Alexander Cole
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2018 SnowGlobe Music Festival
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: GoldLink performs during the 2018 SnowGlobe Music Festival at Lake Tahoe Community College on December 29, 2018 in South Lake Tahoe, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Seven years ago, GoldLink's career was derailed after an Instagram tribute in which he addressed Mac Miller.

Back in 2019, GoldLink took to Instagram with a tribute to Mac Miller that ultimately took a turn for the worse. In the post, the artist accused Miller of plagiarism, although he did so indirectly, and fans were left confused about GoldLink's intent.

The crux of the claim was that the Divine Feminine LP was heavily inspired by And After That, We Didn’t Talk. Ultimately, fans were not happy about GoldLink's approach to the situation. Some felt as though it was in poor taste, especially when you consider Miller's passing just a year prior.

It has been years since then, and some fans have not let GoldLink forget it. His career has largely stagnated this time, and he still receives comments about Mac Miller. Today, the artist addressed those comments with a freestyle in which he even invokes Tyler, the Creator.

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GoldLink Gets Some Stuff Off His Chest

"This for you n****s that was all on my dick, tryna start some bullshit from Mac Miller and shit," GoldLink raps. "That's my brother, and he did what he did and that's it. You should probably ask Tyler how he feel bout that shit. All I'm saying is that shit ain't what you think that it is."

Essentially, GoldLink is telling everyone that they simply do not know enough about his relationship with Mac to speak on anything. He also appears to double down on the claims against Mac when he raps, "he did what he did, and that's that."

Whether or not relitigating this will prove fruitful for GoldLink's career remains to be seen. For now, however, this entire freestyle remains a bit of a surprise.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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