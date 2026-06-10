GoldLink Addresses His Infamous Mac Miller Comments In New Freestyle

Back in 2019, GoldLink took to Instagram with a tribute to Mac Miller that ultimately took a turn for the worse. In the post, the artist accused Miller of plagiarism, although he did so indirectly, and fans were left confused about GoldLink's intent.

The crux of the claim was that the Divine Feminine LP was heavily inspired by And After That, We Didn’t Talk. Ultimately, fans were not happy about GoldLink's approach to the situation. Some felt as though it was in poor taste, especially when you consider Miller's passing just a year prior.

It has been years since then, and some fans have not let GoldLink forget it. His career has largely stagnated this time, and he still receives comments about Mac Miller. Today, the artist addressed those comments with a freestyle in which he even invokes Tyler, the Creator.

GoldLink Gets Some Stuff Off His Chest

"This for you n****s that was all on my dick, tryna start some bullshit from Mac Miller and shit," GoldLink raps. "That's my brother, and he did what he did and that's it. You should probably ask Tyler how he feel bout that shit. All I'm saying is that shit ain't what you think that it is."

Essentially, GoldLink is telling everyone that they simply do not know enough about his relationship with Mac to speak on anything. He also appears to double down on the claims against Mac when he raps, "he did what he did, and that's that."