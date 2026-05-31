LOVE/HATE - Song by Jennaske & Benny The Butcher

Jennaske and Benny The Butcher have teamed up on "LOVE/HATE," a song in which the two trade bars with expert precision.

Jennaske has been proving herself as an MC you need to listen to. Her quick-witted bars have made her a star in the making, and there is no doubt that she is making Queens proud. With that being said, she has captured the attention of Benny The Butcher , who linked up with her on the new song "LOVE/HATE." The song is structured like two lovers hashing out their issues. Benny and Jennaske trade bars effectively, and they even deliver a catchy hook that complements the themes of the song. Jennaske clearly has the talent, and we look forward to hearing more.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!