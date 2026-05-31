LOVE/HATE - Song by Jennaske & Benny The Butcher

Jennaske has been proving herself as an MC you need to listen to. Her quick-witted bars have made her a star in the making, and there is no doubt that she is making Queens proud. With that being said, she has captured the attention of Benny The Butcher, who linked up with her on the new song "LOVE/HATE." The song is structured like two lovers hashing out their issues. Benny and Jennaske trade bars effectively, and they even deliver a catchy hook that complements the themes of the song. Jennaske clearly has the talent, and we look forward to hearing more.
Release Date: May 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from LOVE/HATE
When you, here, racing your care
Make sure your family was straight, ah, matter of fact, oh
You're moving like an identity, loyalty
Play the streets while I pray, yeah, you royalty