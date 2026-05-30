Old Law - Song by Jay'ton featuring Conway The Machine, Mozzy, Trae Tha Truth, & Payroll Giovanni

Jay'ton has come through with a new song, "Old Law," and it is crowded with features. In just four minutes, we get to hear from Jay'ton himself, as well as Mozzy, Trae The Truth, Conway The Machine, and Payroll Giovanni. Overall, this is an uplifting song, as the instrumental sets the tone for the entirety of the track. Every single MC comes on this song and does their thing. They all take turns trading bars, and it makes for a compelling listen that has a little something for everyone. Even if you're just a fan of one of the artists here, "Old Law" is a song that is worth your attention today.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A