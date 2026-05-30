Old Law - Song by Jay'ton featuring Conway The Machine, Mozzy, Trae Tha Truth, & Payroll Giovanni

Jay'ton has come through with a crowded cut "Old Law," featuring the likes of Conway, Trae The Truth, Mozzy, and Payroll Giovanni.

Jay'ton has come through with a new song, "Old Law," and it is crowded with features. In just four minutes, we get to hear from Jay'ton himself, as well as Mozzy, Trae The Truth, Conway The Machine, and Payroll Giovanni. Overall, this is an uplifting song, as the instrumental sets the tone for the entirety of the track. Every single MC comes on this song and does their thing. They all take turns trading bars, and it makes for a compelling listen that has a little something for everyone. Even if you're just a fan of one of the artists here, "Old Law" is a song that is worth your attention today.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!