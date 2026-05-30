Essex_Honey.mp3 - Song by Blood Orange

Following the release of his album, "Essex Honey," Blood Orange has dropped a similarly-titled new song that blends genres.

Blood Orange is an artist who has never shied away from experimenting with sounds. The album Essex Honey was a huge success with fans. Now, the song "Essex_Honey.mp3" has been released, and it is another successful bout of experimentation for the artist. With this track, we get sparse vocals throughout the five-minute runtime. Meanwhile, the instrumental itself bounces between electronic and jazz, making for a unique first-time listening experience. The track is, very simply, a vibe, and we definitely recommend you check it out.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!