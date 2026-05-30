Essex_Honey.mp3 - Song by Blood Orange

Blood Orange is an artist who has never shied away from experimenting with sounds. The album Essex Honey was a huge success with fans. Now, the song "Essex_Honey.mp3" has been released, and it is another successful bout of experimentation for the artist. With this track, we get sparse vocals throughout the five-minute runtime. Meanwhile, the instrumental itself bounces between electronic and jazz, making for a unique first-time listening experience. The track is, very simply, a vibe, and we definitely recommend you check it out.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: R&B, Electronic, Jazz
Quotable Lyrics from Essex_Honey.mp3
Hunt down a melody
How did you save your life?
I saw when you couldn't survive
What did they teach you?
Face, walk, or hiding in their space?