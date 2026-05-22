Body Dangerous – Song by Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy wasted absolutely no time in capitalizing off of the hype of his "I'm Spent" feature on the new Drake album HABIBTI. He returned a week later to share his new single "Body Dangerous," which represent many of the same strenghts he displayed on that first-time collab. The Florida artist's new song, though, is even darker in its presentation. There's little filling the space between sparse trap drums beyond ghostly chords, a wailing sample every now and then, and Shimmy's nasal delivery. But the atmosphere and pocket his flow emphasizes is more than enough to make this lustful cut feel compelling.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Body Dangerous
Come and tell me how you want it, different flavors my garage,
Pretty b***h like Nicki, say she wanna have ménage,
Making love in foreign cars,
Couple mil' inside the mattress, thеy can't f**k with me at all