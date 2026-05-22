Body Dangerous – Song by Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy continues his melodic, sultry, moody, and crisp take on contemporary hip-hop on his new single "Body Dangerous."

Come and tell me how you want it, different flavors my garage, Pretty b***h like Nicki, say she wanna have ménage, Making love in foreign cars, Couple mil' inside the mattress, thеy can't f**k with me at all

Loe Shimmy wasted absolutely no time in capitalizing off of the hype of his "I'm Spent" feature on the new Drake album HABIBTI. He returned a week later to share his new single "Body Dangerous," which represent many of the same strenghts he displayed on that first-time collab. The Florida artist's new song, though, is even darker in its presentation. There's little filling the space between sparse trap drums beyond ghostly chords, a wailing sample every now and then, and Shimmy's nasal delivery. But the atmosphere and pocket his flow emphasizes is more than enough to make this lustful cut feel compelling.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.