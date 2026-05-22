Y’all Won - EP by Veeze

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-21 at 9.17.59 PM Screenshot 2026-05-21 at 9.17.59 PM
Veeze returns with 11 new tracks.

Veeze returns with Y’all Won, a new EP that continues the Detroit rapper’s rise as one of hip-hop’s most unique voices. Known for his laid-back delivery, unpredictable punchlines, and effortless flows, Veeze built major momentum following the success of Ganger and several viral guest appearances over the last few years. Fans have been waiting for another full-length release as his influence quietly continued spreading throughout rap. The EP title itself feels tongue-in-cheek, fitting Veeze’s sarcastic and nonchalant personality. With Detroit rap continuing to take over, Y’all Won arrives with strong anticipation from both longtime supporters and newer listeners discovering his style.

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Y’all Won

Tracklist For Y'all Won
  1. Tesla Pill
  2. Wrong Place, Wrong Time
  3. Bruce Wayne Coupe
  4. Malice in the Palace
  5. New Clothes
  6. Old Shit
  7. Listen to Me
  8. Still Grinding
  9. IDK
  10. BirdMan
  11. Lose It All Today
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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