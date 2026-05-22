Y’all Won - EP by Veeze

Veeze returns with Y’all Won, a new EP that continues the Detroit rapper’s rise as one of hip-hop’s most unique voices. Known for his laid-back delivery, unpredictable punchlines, and effortless flows, Veeze built major momentum following the success of Ganger and several viral guest appearances over the last few years. Fans have been waiting for another full-length release as his influence quietly continued spreading throughout rap. The EP title itself feels tongue-in-cheek, fitting Veeze’s sarcastic and nonchalant personality. With Detroit rap continuing to take over, Y’all Won arrives with strong anticipation from both longtime supporters and newer listeners discovering his style.