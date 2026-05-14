Black Truck - Song by Mudbaby Ru

MudBaby Ru has been delivering some heat as of late, and on Wednesday, he returned with a fiery new single, "Black Truck."

Mudbaby Ru is an artist from West Memphis, Arkansas, who has been making some serious waves as of late. He is an artist who can deliver some energetic tracks that are full of confidence and catchy flows. His latest single is a song called "Black Truck," which excels thanks to a memorable hook. Mudbaby Ru delivers efficient bars and always seems to pick beats that play to his strengths. It all comes together nicely into a track that fans are going to enjoy. If you haven't gotten into Mudbaby Ru yet, then use this track as your introduction.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!