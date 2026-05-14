Black Truck - Song by Mudbaby Ru

Mudbaby Ru is an artist from West Memphis, Arkansas, who has been making some serious waves as of late. He is an artist who can deliver some energetic tracks that are full of confidence and catchy flows. His latest single is a song called "Black Truck," which excels thanks to a memorable hook. Mudbaby Ru delivers efficient bars and always seems to pick beats that play to his strengths. It all comes together nicely into a track that fans are going to enjoy. If you haven't gotten into Mudbaby Ru yet, then use this track as your introduction.
Release Date: May 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Black Truck
Come on, it's 'bout five hoes up in this black truck
This bitch big and bulletproof, a black wing truck, you cannot catch us (Skrrt)
All this smoke, I'm smokin' good, straight out the 'bow, you cannot match us