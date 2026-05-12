Clipse & JID Announce Historic Show In Colorado Featuring Samara Cyn

Clipse and JID represent two distinct generations of hip-hop. However, they also represent a very similar mentality when it comes to making music. The music itself comes first, and everything else is just noise.

Last year, Clipse gave the fans a comeback album for the ages with Let God Sort Em Out. JID also came through with a highly anticipated album in God Does Like Ugly. The latter album even had a Clipse feature on it, which just goes to show that these two artists are familiar with one another.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Clipse and JID would be teaming up for a major concert in Morrison, Colorado. They will be taking the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where they will perform a co-headlining show with Samara Cyn as the opener. The venue has the capacity for around 10,000 fans, and there is no doubt that this will be a show to watch if you are a hip-hop fan.

Clipse & JID To Hit The Stage

Below, you can find the timeline for when tickets are going to go on sale. As of tomorrow, there will be an artist presale, before the promoter and venue presales begin on Thursday. Lastly, tickets for the public are on sale as of Friday.

Timeline for Ticket Sales:

Wednesday, May 13th – Clipse & J.I.D Artist Presale at 10am local

Thursday, May 14th – Promoter / Venue Presale at 10am local

Thursday, May 14th – All presales end at 10pm local time

Friday, May 15th – Public On-Sale at 10am local time

If you are interested in grabbing tickets for the show, you can find them at the link, right here. Clipse and JID are two rap heavyweights, and this show promises to be a fun one.