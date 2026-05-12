Moon and the Stars - Song by prettifun

prettifun is gearing up to drop his new album, Pretti Loves U 2. This is a momentous occasion for the artist, and prior to the release of the project, he is looking to keep the fans excited. On Tuesday, he did just that by dropping off the brand-new song, "Moon and the Stars." This is a melodic track that certainly has a Playboi Carti influence to it. Meanwhile, the production on the track is noisy and lends itself to the current underground rap meta. prettifun is a star in the making, and this is a track that only cements that fact.
Release Date: May 12, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: Pretti Loves U 2
Quotable Lyrics from Moon and the Stars
This shit comin' from the soul, I feel like a god (God)
Been doin' shit that you ain't know, but I can't talk (Can't talk), and I won't talk (Won't talk)
Wearing Dior, Prada, and the Saint Laurent (Saint Laurent)
Shit was gettin' real, had to put my life on pause (Life on pause)