Moon and the Stars - Song by prettifun

Underground rap star prettifun has returned with a melodic and noisy new track, "Moon and the Stars," ahead of his next project.

prettifun is gearing up to drop his new album, Pretti Loves U 2. This is a momentous occasion for the artist, and prior to the release of the project, he is looking to keep the fans excited. On Tuesday, he did just that by dropping off the brand-new song, "Moon and the Stars." This is a melodic track that certainly has a Playboi Carti influence to it. Meanwhile, the production on the track is noisy and lends itself to the current underground rap meta. prettifun is a star in the making, and this is a track that only cements that fact.

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