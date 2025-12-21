Workout - Song by prettifun

prettifun has been making a huge impression in the underground, and with a project on the way, the artist has dropped "Workout."

Make her drop, make her drop that shit down like a workout If I do it, show the brains out If you on the 'net, then show me, know I like to keep it lowkey Huh, yeah, protectin' my peace

prettifun has become one of the premier producers in the underground world, especially thanks to his work with Che. However, prettifun makes music of his own and is even planning on dropping a new project called You Can Die Laughing. Before that can happen, the artist has come through with a new single called "Workout." As you will hear, there is a lot of Playboi Carti influence in the vocals. As for the production, it has those glitched-out qualities that underground music tends to have these days. Thankfully, the track just happens to be extremely catchy and fun, which lends to the experience.

