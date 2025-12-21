Workout - Song by prettifun

prettifun has become one of the premier producers in the underground world, especially thanks to his work with Che. However, prettifun makes music of his own and is even planning on dropping a new project called You Can Die Laughing. Before that can happen, the artist has come through with a new single called "Workout." As you will hear, there is a lot of Playboi Carti influence in the vocals. As for the production, it has those glitched-out qualities that underground music tends to have these days. Thankfully, the track just happens to be extremely catchy and fun, which lends to the experience.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: You Can Die Laughing
Quotable Lyrics from Workout
Make her drop, make her drop that shit down like a workout
If I do it, show the brains out
If you on the 'net, then show me, know I like to keep it lowkey
Huh, yeah, protectin' my peace