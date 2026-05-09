Changes - Song by Tommy Richman

Ever since his smash hit, "Million Dollar Baby," Tommy Richman has mostly been changing up his sound. After saying he wasn't a hip-hop artist, he has decided to venture into pop and alternative rock territory. That is especially true on his latest song, "Changes." On this track, Richman pays tribute to his mother and some of the medical struggles she has gone through. At one point in the track, he even interpolates the song "Changes" by David Bowie. It is an interesting effort from the artist, although it remains to be seen if this sound will resonate.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Pop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Changes
Tell me what you're missing, mama
And tell me all the things you hear (Hee-hee)
Tell me your suspicions, mama (Hee-hee-hee-hee)
Tell me all the things that you fear