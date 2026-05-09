Changes - Song by Tommy Richman

Tommy Richman pays homage to his mom on the new song "Changes," which interpolates the legend, David Bowie.

Ever since his smash hit, "Million Dollar Baby," Tommy Richman has mostly been changing up his sound. After saying he wasn't a hip-hop artist, he has decided to venture into pop and alternative rock territory. That is especially true on his latest song, "Changes." On this track, Richman pays tribute to his mother and some of the medical struggles she has gone through. At one point in the track, he even interpolates the song "Changes" by David Bowie. It is an interesting effort from the artist, although it remains to be seen if this sound will resonate.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!