Rapper JaYy Wick Arrested After Allegedly Shooting A Man On The Beach In Florida

A rapper from Atlanta who goes by the name JaYy Wick has been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting in Panama City Beach on Sunday, April 25. The alleged shooting took place during a brief interaction with the 18-year-old victim.
Wick, who goes by the name Donald Anderson, was eventually arrested in Atlanta with the help of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlanta Police Department, the Clayton County police, and Panama City Beach police
According to TMZ and Fox 5 Atlanta, Anderson performed at Vibez Night Club just hours after the alleged shooting. The victim was found by a security guard who knew Anderson. An arrest warrant was issued after numerous witnesses identified Anderson as the alleged gunman.
Video Of JaYy Wick Arrest
The arrest eventually took place on May 5, as seen in the video provided by TMZ, above.
"We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County," Sheriff Tommy Ford said. "It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable."
Anderson could face first-degree attempted murder charges. If convicted on those, he would face upwards of 25 years to life in prison.
JaYy Wick has become an overnight sensation of sorts in the rap world. He has a song called "Pork Chop Sammich, which currently has over four million views on YouTube. His subsequent release, "ALL FLATS," garnered another three million views on YouTube.
If one thing is for certain, he won't be able to release new music for a long while.