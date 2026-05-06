Rapper JaYy Wick Arrested After Allegedly Shooting A Man On The Beach In Florida

Rapper JaYy Wick has a legal battle ahead of him after being arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Panama City Beach.

"We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County," Sheriff Tommy Ford said. "It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable."

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!