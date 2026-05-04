Agallah The Don Unleashes On Busta Rhymes In New Diss Track "Chump"

BY Alexander Cole
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MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
May 11, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Rapper / entertainer Busta Rhymes throws out the first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Agallah The Don has some issues with Busta Rhymes, and now, he is escalating things to diss track territory.

Agallah the Don and Busta Rhymes used to have a working relationship. They featured on each other's songs, and for a long time, it seemed as though everything was good between the two.

However, that has changed in recent months. Agallah has been railing against Busta as of late and has been threatening to expose him for alleged industry misdeeds. In fact, in a recent Facebook post, Agallah alleges that he was "snaked" by the legendary rapper.

"8 am on my live I am going to speak true facts on Busta Rhymes issue tune in," Agallah The Don wrote. "We must bring the truth to light about how he [snaked] me and used me and claim he has no problem w me but thinks I forgot principles about integrity and legacy and we gonna discuss a whole lot how he got got cause of his own acts and I tried to be a friend to him he knows I was always ready for war and could never put any fear in my heart cause I run with god. So now we here 8 am on my live finna show y’all who ya favorite rapper is on god!"

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Agallah The Don Speaks Out

This has subsequently led to the creation of Agallah's latest diss track, "Chump." As you can see from the cover art below, this track is taking direct aim at Busta Rhymes. Below, you can listen to the preview, which is quite scathing. However, you will only be able to hear the finished product as of this Friday, May 8th.

This latest feud has certainly come as a surprise to some fans. As for Busta Rhymes, he has yet to comment or respond to the situation. Agallah's song remains a declaration of war, and there are many OG rap fans who are curious about how this plays out.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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