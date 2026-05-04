Agallah The Don Unleashes On Busta Rhymes In New Diss Track "Chump"

Agallah the Don and Busta Rhymes used to have a working relationship. They featured on each other's songs, and for a long time, it seemed as though everything was good between the two.

However, that has changed in recent months. Agallah has been railing against Busta as of late and has been threatening to expose him for alleged industry misdeeds. In fact, in a recent Facebook post, Agallah alleges that he was "snaked" by the legendary rapper.

"8 am on my live I am going to speak true facts on Busta Rhymes issue tune in," Agallah The Don wrote. "We must bring the truth to light about how he [snaked] me and used me and claim he has no problem w me but thinks I forgot principles about integrity and legacy and we gonna discuss a whole lot how he got got cause of his own acts and I tried to be a friend to him he knows I was always ready for war and could never put any fear in my heart cause I run with god. So now we here 8 am on my live finna show y’all who ya favorite rapper is on god!"

Agallah The Don Speaks Out

This has subsequently led to the creation of Agallah's latest diss track, "Chump." As you can see from the cover art below, this track is taking direct aim at Busta Rhymes. Below, you can listen to the preview, which is quite scathing. However, you will only be able to hear the finished product as of this Friday, May 8th.