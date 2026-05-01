Sunset Vet - Song by Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. is an artist who has been at the top of his game for an exceptionally long time. Overall, he is a phenomenal songwriter who always seems to deliver for his fans. On Friday, the Mississippi native delivered a new song called "Sunset Vet." As you are going to hear, this is the kind of song that is perfect for the Summer months. From the production to the flows, Big K.R.I.T. goes heavy on the vibes here. It's a song that is a ton of fun, and we can just imagine cruising to this song with the windows down. As the Summer arrives, we imagine this will continue to be in heavy rotation.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A