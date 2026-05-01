Sunset Vet - Song by Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. is one of the best hip-hop artists from the South, and today, he came through with a new Summer smash.

Big K.R.I.T. is an artist who has been at the top of his game for an exceptionally long time. Overall, he is a phenomenal songwriter who always seems to deliver for his fans. On Friday, the Mississippi native delivered a new song called "Sunset Vet." As you are going to hear, this is the kind of song that is perfect for the Summer months. From the production to the flows, Big K.R.I.T. goes heavy on the vibes here. It's a song that is a ton of fun, and we can just imagine cruising to this song with the windows down. As the Summer arrives, we imagine this will continue to be in heavy rotation.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!