Fidelity - Album by Yaya Bey

BY Caroline Fisher
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Today, New York City-born artist Yaya Bey dropped off her fourth studio album, featuring Nesta, Exaktly, Deem Spencer, and more.

Today (April 17), Yaya Bey unleashed her fourth studio album, Fidelity. The project boasts features from the likes of Nesta, Exaktly, Deem Spencer, and more. It explores themes of gentrification, loss, and grief, and follows the death of the New York City-born artist's father, Juicy Crew member Grand Daddy I.U. Grand Daddy I.U. passed away in his sleep in December of 2022 at the age of 54. His cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing. Yaya Bey’s latest release follows her 2025 LP, Do It Afraid, which includes contributions from Rarah Gabor and Father Philis, among others.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Genre: Alternative

Tracklist Of Fidelity
  1. Me And Mine (Ft. Samantha G & Anastasia Antoinette)
  2. The Towns - bella noche pt. 2
  3. The Great Migration
  4. Forty Days
  5. Higher
  6. Dream Girl - Lexapro Mix
  7. Freeze Flight Fawn
  8. Slot Machines (Ft. Deem Spencer)
  9. Simp Daddy Line Dance (Ft. Exaktly)
  10. As The Ocean
  11. Blue
  12. Cup Of Water
  13. In The Middle
  14. Egyptian Musk (Ft. Nesta)
  15. The Breakdown
  16. Who Are You
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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