Fidelity - Album by Yaya Bey

Today (April 17), Yaya Bey unleashed her fourth studio album, Fidelity. The project boasts features from the likes of Nesta, Exaktly, Deem Spencer, and more. It explores themes of gentrification, loss, and grief, and follows the death of the New York City-born artist's father, Juicy Crew member Grand Daddy I.U. Grand Daddy I.U. passed away in his sleep in December of 2022 at the age of 54. His cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing. Yaya Bey’s latest release follows her 2025 LP, Do It Afraid, which includes contributions from Rarah Gabor and Father Philis, among others.