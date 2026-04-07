Undercover Groupie - Song by Protect

Buffalo rapper Protect is the man behind the Ball Hog Collective. This collective is the home of the popular streamer, BruceDropEmOff, who has accomplished a lot in a short period of time. As for Protect, he is making moves in the underground rap scene. Coming from Buffalo, one would expect him to occupy a gritty sound that was foundationally laid by Griselda. However, Protect forges his own path. This is clear in the song "Undercover Groupie," which has that unique autotuned and skeletal sound the current underground is known for. Protect is certainly an artist to watch as 2026 continues and forges onward.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A