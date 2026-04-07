Undercover Groupie - Song by Protect

Buffalo rapper Protect has become a darling of the underground, and remains one of the only rappers in his city with this sound.

Buffalo rapper Protect is the man behind the Ball Hog Collective. This collective is the home of the popular streamer, BruceDropEmOff, who has accomplished a lot in a short period of time. As for Protect, he is making moves in the underground rap scene. Coming from Buffalo, one would expect him to occupy a gritty sound that was foundationally laid by Griselda. However, Protect forges his own path. This is clear in the song "Undercover Groupie," which has that unique autotuned and skeletal sound the current underground is known for. Protect is certainly an artist to watch as 2026 continues and forges onward.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!