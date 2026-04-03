Komodo - Album by Yung Kayo

Yung Kayo is part of the young crop of rappers populating the underground scene right now. Overall, he has become a fan-favorite of sorts, and there is no denying that he has the juice. On Friday, he came through for his listeners with an album called Komodo. This is a 17-track project that, interestingly enough, only comes with one feature. This feature is none other than Rico Nasty, who brings her usual energy. Kayo is an artist who takes a melodic approach to his music, and that definitely shines through on these tracks. Yung Kayo is someone we will continue to look for throughout 2026.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Komodo
- uda1
- gamin
- advance
- kmon ft. Rico Nasty
- sauce
- sphynx
- punch
- needs
- breathe
- no rules
- slime language
- blam ft. Jugg
- cult ft. SoFaygo
- too cold
- lost in the light
- 100k
- yuh