Komodo - Album by Yung Kayo

Yung Kayo has been popping for a minute, and on Friday, he blessed his dedicated fanbase with a new album, "Komodo."

Yung Kayo is part of the young crop of rappers populating the underground scene right now. Overall, he has become a fan-favorite of sorts, and there is no denying that he has the juice. On Friday, he came through for his listeners with an album called Komodo. This is a 17-track project that, interestingly enough, only comes with one feature. This feature is none other than Rico Nasty, who brings her usual energy. Kayo is an artist who takes a melodic approach to his music, and that definitely shines through on these tracks. Yung Kayo is someone we will continue to look for throughout 2026.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!