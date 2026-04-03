Don't Panic - Song by Lil Peep

Lil Peep has delivered lots of posthumous music over the past few years, and the latest is a song called "Don't Panic."

The Come Over When You're Sober era is one of the most beloved in Lil Peep 's discography. On Friday, his estate released a new song that was reportedly recorded during that time. The song is called "Don't Panic," and it sounds like something that would have fit in during the 2000s post-grunge era. Ultimately, this is yet another strong posthumous release from Peep. Since his passing almost nine years ago, his estate continues to drop new music, and it is clear that it continues to be well-received.

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