Don't Panic - Song by Lil Peep

BY Alexander Cole
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Lil Peep has delivered lots of posthumous music over the past few years, and the latest is a song called "Don't Panic."

The Come Over When You're Sober era is one of the most beloved in Lil Peep's discography. On Friday, his estate released a new song that was reportedly recorded during that time. The song is called "Don't Panic," and it sounds like something that would have fit in during the 2000s post-grunge era. Ultimately, this is yet another strong posthumous release from Peep. Since his passing almost nine years ago, his estate continues to drop new music, and it is clear that it continues to be well-received.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Don't Panic

She calls on me
Why can't she see?
You're the one she needs
But all she wants is me

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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