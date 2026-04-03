Loco – Song by Key Glock

Key Glock drops “Loco,” continuing his steady run without switching up the formula. Heavy bass, confident delivery, and straight-to-the-point bars. That’s what he does, and it still works. Glock’s built his career off consistency and independence, and this feels right in line with that. No features, no distractions. Just him. This song marks Key Glock's first solo release of the year, and he's coming in hot and loaded with bars. One thing's for sure. He doesn't disappoint.