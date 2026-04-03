Loco – Song by Key Glock

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-02 at 9.55.26 PM Screenshot 2026-04-02 at 9.55.26 PM
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Key Glock delivers his first solo single of the year.

Key Glock drops “Loco,” continuing his steady run without switching up the formula. Heavy bass, confident delivery, and straight-to-the-point bars. That’s what he does, and it still works. Glock’s built his career off consistency and independence, and this feels right in line with that. No features, no distractions. Just him. This song marks Key Glock's first solo release of the year, and he's coming in hot and loaded with bars. One thing's for sure. He doesn't disappoint.

Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics


Michael Jackson bad I beat it
I be pimpin these ho*s no secret
I be switchin these ho*s out weekly

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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