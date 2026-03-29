Hate Island – Album by Teller Bank$

Teller Bank$' "Hate Island" is one of the most entrancing, idiosyncratic, skilled, and expansive hip-hop albums you'll hear this year.

Teller Bank$ and his $$$ production team (q no rap name, Killer Kane, Philth Spector, and ayashi[!]) are following up their excellent 2025 album DRUG$$$ with an even more ambitious and skilled LP. Hate Island is 17 tracks of adventurous, dynamic, evocative, and lush hip-hop that balances between abstract wanderings and confrontational force. Teller shows off why he's one of the strongest lyricists and performers in the underground today, as he employs many different flows and vocal deliveries to build personality and convey his emotional reflections. Beat-wise, you'd be hard-pressed to find one that doesn't reflect detail-oriented sample mastery. Hate Island is a gem you can't miss in 2026, and Teller Bank$ and $$$ surely have much more greatness on the horizon.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.