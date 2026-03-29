Hate Island – Album by Teller Bank$

Teller Bank$ and his $$$ production team (q no rap name, Killer Kane, Philth Spector, and ayashi[!]) are following up their excellent 2025 album DRUG$$$ with an even more ambitious and skilled LP. Hate Island is 17 tracks of adventurous, dynamic, evocative, and lush hip-hop that balances between abstract wanderings and confrontational force. Teller shows off why he's one of the strongest lyricists and performers in the underground today, as he employs many different flows and vocal deliveries to build personality and convey his emotional reflections. Beat-wise, you'd be hard-pressed to find one that doesn't reflect detail-oriented sample mastery. Hate Island is a gem you can't miss in 2026, and Teller Bank$ and $$$ surely have much more greatness on the horizon.
Release Date: March 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Hate Island
- The Second Tower ($$$)
- A Hate Supreme ($$$) [with additional production from bub.solutions]
- G-Uniiittt ($$$)
- HATE HATE HATE ($$$)
- Gang $hit ($$$)
- They Givin' Speeches ($$$)
- im sorry ($$$)
- N****as Thought It Was Autotune LOL ($$$)
- They Hated Jesus ($$$)
- Hate Island ($$$)
- Amtrak Trap Trap ($$$)
- Benny & WE$ 3: Requiem For A J*****oo (feat. Rent Moneyy)
- $6,666,666 ($$$)
- George & Javks ($$$)
- Let The Hate In ($$$)
- Everybody Hates Kane ($$$)
- I Hate You Too ($$$)