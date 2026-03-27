Never Change - Song by The Lox featuring Jaheim & Trent Shelton

Legendary rap group The Lox has teamed up with Jaheim and Trent Shelton for a heartfelt new track called "Never Change."

All the feelings changing from loving right into hate Oh, it's hard to take it when friends turn into fake Oh, you're like a stranger now Didn't see it going that way I thought that things would never change, never change, never change

The Lox are one of the most beloved and respected rap groups of all time. Their legacy is stamped, and to this day, they are still coming out with new music. You can't help but respect it. On Friday, they came through with a new song with Trent Shelton and Jaheim, "Never Change." This is an emotional and hard-hitting song that will certainly satisfy long-time fans. Today, a lot of young artists have come through with new music. It's nice to see the legends keeping up.

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