Never Change - Song by The Lox featuring Jaheim & Trent Shelton

The Lox are one of the most beloved and respected rap groups of all time. Their legacy is stamped, and to this day, they are still coming out with new music. You can't help but respect it. On Friday, they came through with a new song with Trent Shelton and Jaheim, "Never Change." This is an emotional and hard-hitting song that will certainly satisfy long-time fans. Today, a lot of young artists have come through with new music. It's nice to see the legends keeping up.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from The Lox
All the feelings changing from loving right into hate
Oh, it's hard to take it when friends turn into fake
Oh, you're like a stranger now
Didn't see it going that way
I thought that things would never change, never change, never change