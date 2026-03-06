BIG MAMA — EP by Flying Lotus

Flying Lotus returns with BIG MAMA, a compact but adventurous EP that also marks a milestone in his catalog. It’s the first time he’s released a project directly through his own label, Brainfeeder. Designed as one continuous 13-minute listening experience, the project leans into FlyLo’s faster, more dance-oriented instincts while maintaining his signature experimental touch. "I wanted it to be free and feel alive," Flying Lotus said in a press release. "I think that was a big intention of mine with this record, just to think about it more like sound design and make something that felt unpredictable and maximal."