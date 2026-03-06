BIG MAMA — EP by Flying Lotus

BY Tallie Spencer
The project is designed as one continuous 13-minute listening experience.

Flying Lotus returns with BIG MAMA, a compact but adventurous EP that also marks a milestone in his catalog. It’s the first time he’s released a project directly through his own label, Brainfeeder. Designed as one continuous 13-minute listening experience, the project leans into FlyLo’s faster, more dance-oriented instincts while maintaining his signature experimental touch. "I wanted it to be free and feel alive," Flying Lotus said in a press release. "I think that was a big intention of mine with this record, just to think about it more like sound design and make something that felt unpredictable and maximal."

Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Electronic
Album: Big Mama

Tracklist for BIG MAMA

Disc 1

  1. BIG MAMA
  2. CAPTAIN KERNEL
  3. ANTELOPE ONIGIRI
  4. IN THE FOREST – DAY
  5. BROBOBASHER
  6. HORSE NUKE
  7. PINK DREAM

    Disc 2
    1. BIG MAMA – EP CONTINUOUS MIX
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
